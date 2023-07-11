THUNDER BAY – LIVING – During the summer, while many of us are enjoying the warm weather and taking a break, it’s important to remember that criminals don’t take a holiday. After a day of fun in the sun, it can be easy to leave items outside and unattended.

To safeguard against theft, consider the following measures:

Illuminate your yard during the nighttime. A well-lit exterior can deter potential thieves. Secure all valuable items in a locked space or attach them to a sturdy post. This makes it harder for thieves to make a quick getaway with your belongings. Avoid leaving keys in your off-road vehicles when they’re not in use. This simple step can prevent unauthorized use of your vehicles. Maintain an inventory of valuable items, complete with photographs of each one. This can be invaluable if you need to report a theft. Mark valuable items with serial numbers. This can help in identifying and returning stolen goods to their rightful owners.

It is important as well if you are spending time at camp or travelling that you ensure that your home is safe.

Here are some tips to help secure your home and belongings:

Ask a Neighbour for Help: If you have a trusted neighbour, ask them to keep an eye on your house while you’re away. They can collect your mail, take out your bins, and generally make the house look lived-in. Hold Your Mail: A stuffed mailbox or packages on the porch are clear signs that no one is home. Contact your local post office and request them to hold your mail until you return. Install Timers on Lights: Use timers to turn on and off certain lights in your home. This can give the impression that someone is home. Don’t Broadcast Your Absence: Avoid posting about your vacation on social media until after you return. Broadcasting that you’re away can make your home a target for burglars. This is probably one of the most tempting and common issues, it is, for many people really hard not to post their daily lives online. Secure All Windows and Doors: Before you leave, double-check that all windows and doors are locked. Don’t forget about the garage, basement, or any pet doors. Install a Security System: If you don’t already have one, consider installing a home security system. Many modern systems allow you to monitor your home remotely. Remove Spare Keys: If you have any spare keys hidden outside, remove them. Instead, give a spare key to a trusted neighbour or family member. Unplug Electronics: Unplug unnecessary electronics to protect them from power surges and to save power. Maintain Your Yard: If you’re going to be gone for a while, have someone mow your lawn or shovel snow. An unkempt yard can signal that no one is home.

Remember, the goal is to make your home appear lived-in even when you’re not there. Enjoy your holiday, and rest easy knowing you’ve taken steps to protect your home.

Remember, prevention is the best form of protection.