Outlaws and Loners Motorcycle Clubs Under Investigation for Violent Incidents and Suspected Arson

(OTTAWA, ON) – Over the course of July 9 and 10, 2023, the OPP Biker Enforcement Unit (BEU) has been called in to assist with two distinct investigations involving the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and the Loners Motorcycle Club.

The first incident, which took place on July 9, 2023, involved a shooting and assaults with edged weapons. The Cornwall Police Service is spearheading this investigation. Meanwhile, the second incident, which transpired on July 10, 2023, is under the scrutiny of the Brockville Police Service. This case involves a suspected arson attack on a commercial building. The BEU is providing assistance in both cases.

Members of Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMGs) are notorious for their weapon-carrying habits and their propensity for violence. The public is advised against approaching any OMG members.

The dangers of wearing gang-related clothing or paraphernalia are also being highlighted. Purchasing these items not only supports illegal activities but also exposes the wearer to potential threats from rival OMGs.

While the vast majority of motorcycle enthusiasts are law-abiding citizens, OMG members represent the one per cent who choose to live outside the law. OMGs are criminal organizations that engage in profit-driven activities such as fraud, drug trafficking, human trafficking, assaults, intimidation, and murder, causing harm and victimization across Ontario communities.

The BEU continues its mission to combat the criminal activities of OMGs through an integrated, intelligence-led approach, which has led to numerous successful investigations. The BEU also provides support to frontline police officers at most large public events where OMGs are present.

In case of immediate danger, the public is urged to call 911. To report suspicious or illegal activity, the Outlaw Biker Hotline can be reached at 1-877-660-4321. For those wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).