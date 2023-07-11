31 Active Wildland Fires in the Northeast Region

SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildfire Update – There are currently 31 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, with the following status breakdown:

Not Under Control: 1 fire

Being Held: 1 fire

Under Control: 9 fires

Being Observed: 20 fires

No New Fires Confirmed Today

There have been no new fires confirmed in the region today. However, the fire hazard varies from low to high throughout the majority of the Northeast Region, with areas of Bancroft and Renfrew showing an extreme hazard. For a detailed view of fire hazard conditions in your area, refer to our interactive map.

Fires of Note in the Northeast

Cochrane 7

Confirmed on June 2

Location: Northeast of Lake Abitibi

Size: 37,742 hectares

Firefighters: Ontario FireRanger Crews and a 20-person crew from Mexico

Status: Being Held

Cochrane 11

Confirmed on June 17

Location: Approximately 5 km west of Fort Albany and south of Big Island

Size: 805 hectares

Firefighters: FireRanger crews and a 20-person crew from Mexico

Status: Under Control

Chapleau 3

Confirmed on June 1

Location: 2 km south of October Lake and 2.5 km west of Vichaw Lake

Size: 3,916 hectares

Status: Under Control

Chapleau 6

Confirmed on June 4

Location: 2.5 km west of Morin Lake and 1 km east of Bolkow Lake

Size: 1,228 hectares

Status: Under Control

Restricted Fire Zone Lifted

The previously imposed Restricted Fire Zone for the entire Fire Region of Ontario has been lifted, effective Tuesday, July 11, at 16:00 hrs. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry expresses gratitude to Ontarians and visitors for their efforts in preventing forest fires and ensuring community safety. Despite this, extreme caution should still be exercised, and Ontario’s Outdoor Fires Regulations should be followed when having an outdoor fire.

Fire Danger and Rapid Changes

Although some parts of Ontario have experienced rain or showers, certain areas remain dry. It is crucial to note that the overall fire danger can change rapidly based on daily weather conditions. A low to moderate fire danger one day can quickly transition to high to extreme hazard as surface forest fuels dry out, leading to easier fire ignitions and faster fire spread under favorable burning conditions.

Ongoing Assessment and Possible RFZ Reinstatement

The province will continue to assess forest fire hazard conditions, and a Restricted Fire Zone (RFZ) designation may be reinstated in higher-risk areas if the fire hazard and fire activity warrant it. It is important to understand that an MNRF Restricted Fire Zone and a municipal fire ban can be in effect simultaneously or separately. Check with your local municipality for any local fire bans or restrictions.

Stay Informed and Report Wildland Fires

Stay alert and remain informed about the fire hazard in your area by visiting the public forest fire information map at Ontario.ca/forestfire. You can also follow us on Twitter: @ONforestfires for up-to-date information on the fire situation. To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.