Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Madison MEESEETAWAGEESIC, who has been reported missing.

Last Seen Details

Madison MEESEETAWAGEESIC was last seen in the vicinity of 1 Valhalla Inn Road at 7:00 p.m. on July 10, 2023.

Description of Madison MEESEETAWAGEESIC

Madison MEESEETAWAGEESIC is described as an Indigenous female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a slender build. She has a fair complexion, distinctive green and purple hair, and brown eyes. Notably, she has a tattoo of a cross under her right eye. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black sweater and black pants.

Assistance and Information

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Madison MEESEETAWAGEESIC, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Help us reunite Madison with her loved ones by providing any information you may have.