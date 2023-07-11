Daytime: A Cloudy Canvas with a Sprinkle of Showers

Marten Falls is set to experience a day under a cloudy sky, with a 40% chance of showers to add a bit of weather drama. The wind, always ready for a gusty performance, will be blowing from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. With a high of 18 degrees and a UV index of 2, it’s a day for your raincoats and a dash of adventure. So, get ready to enjoy the weather’s daytime performance!

Nighttime: A Mainly Cloudy Night with a Gentle Breeze

As the sun sets, the night will be mainly cloudy, like a cozy grey blanket. The wind, ready for a well-deserved rest, will be blowing from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, before becoming light in the evening. With a low of 7 degrees, it’s a night for warm sweaters and a good book. So, snuggle up and let the weather lull you to sleep!