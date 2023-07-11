Thunder Bay – LIVING – The city-wide fire ban is being lifted. July 11, 2023 – Effective 4 pm today, July 11, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue will lift the fire ban. All recreational fire permits will be reinstated for burning starting at 5 pm this evening.

Lifting the ban is consistent with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests Restricted Fire Zone declaration which will also be lifted at 4 pm today.

Residents are reminded that all outdoor burning require permits in the City of Thunder Bay.

For more information on outdoor burning permits, visit www.thunderbay.ca/fire or call 807-625-2103.