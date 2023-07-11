Thunder Bay is in for a day of varied weather, starting with a mix of sun and cloud and later transitioning to clearing skies. Here’s the detailed weather forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun and Cloud, Becoming Cloudy

Thunder Bay will witness a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, creating an interesting interplay of light and shadows. The temperature will reach a high of 23 degrees, providing a pleasant and comfortable environment. The UV index will be high at 6, so it’s essential to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.

As the morning progresses, the cloud cover will increase, gradually transforming the sky into a cloudy canopy. The wind will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, bringing a gentle breeze to the region.

Tonight: Clearing Skies and a Comfortable Night

Thunder Bay can expect the skies to clear in the evening, allowing for a serene and starry night. The cloud cover will disperse, revealing a captivating celestial display. The temperature will drop to a low of 9 degrees, creating a cool and comfortable atmosphere for a restful night’s sleep.

Embrace the mix of sun and cloud during the day and enjoy the beauty of the clearing skies in the evening. Make the most of the comfortable weather and have a fantastic day in Thunder Bay. Stay safe and enjoy your evening under the clear night sky!