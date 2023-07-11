A Partly Cloudy Evening with a Chance of Showers and Thunder

Tonight in Dryden and Vermilion Bay, the sky will be partly cloudy, with a 40% chance of early evening showers. There’s even a risk of a thunderstorm to add a bit of weather drama! The wind, always ready to join the party, will be blowing from the northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light late in the evening. With a low of just 5 degrees, it’s a night for warm blankets and a good book. So, snuggle up and let the weather lull you to sleep!

Tuesday, 11th July: A Day of Sun and Cloud

Tuesday promises a delightful mix of sun and cloud, like a perfect weather cocktail. With a high of 22 degrees and a UV index of 7, it’s a day for your sun hats and a generous helping of sunscreen. So, get ready to enjoy a day of weather whimsy!

Tuesday Night: A Starry Night with a Few Clouds

As the day gives way to night, the sky will be adorned with a few clouds, like delicate brush strokes on a starry canvas. With a low of 9 degrees, it’s a night for a warm sweater and a gaze at the starlit sky. So, wrap up warm and enjoy the weather’s nighttime encore!