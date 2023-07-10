Sault Ste. Marie – Wildfire Update – There are currently 32 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, with the following status breakdown:

Not Under Control: 1 fire

Being Held: 3 fires

Under Control: 8 fires

Being Observed: 20 fires

No New Fires Confirmed Today

There have been no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today. However, the fire hazard remains moderate to high in most areas, except north of Wawa and Moosonee where it is low. To get a detailed view of fire hazard conditions in your area, refer to our interactive map.

Fires of Note

Cochrane 7

Confirmed on June 2

Location: Northeast of Lake Abitibi

Size: 37,742 hectares

Firefighters: Ontario FireRanger Crews and a 20-person crew from Mexico

Status: Being Held

Cochrane 11

Confirmed on June 17

Location: Approximately 5 km west of Fort Albany and south of Big Island

Size: 805 hectares

Firefighters: FireRanger crews and a 20-person crew from Mexico

Status: Being Held

Chapleau 3

Confirmed on June 1

Location: 2 km south of October Lake and 2.5 km west of Vichaw Lake

Size: 3,916 hectares

Status: Under Control

Chapleau 6

Confirmed on June 4

Location: 2.5 km west of Morin Lake and 1 km east of Bolkow Lake

Size: 1,228 hectares

Status: Under Control

Restricted Fire Zone in Effect

A restricted fire zone is currently in effect for the entire fire region of Ontario. This means that outdoor fires are banned. It is crucial for residents to exercise extreme caution in any activities that could potentially spark a fire, including parking or driving vehicles on dry grass or other easily ignitable forest floor areas.

Implementation Orders

Update Effective 0700 Monday, July 10

Due to a decrease in fire behavior and effective fire suppression activities, the MNRF’s Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District will reopen access on the Translimit Road between Cochrane and Quebec to traffic. However, the Crossover and Eades Roads will remain closed, and township restrictions covering the area of the Cochrane 7 fire will continue.

Travel, Use, and Access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District (COC006 and COC007 fires):

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-03) effective June 5, 2023, the MNRF, Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District has imposed the following restrictions, effective from 0700 Monday, July 10, 2023, until further notice:

Steele Township: All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Steele Township are prohibited, unless authorized by a travel permit.

Sargeant Township: All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads (excluding La Reine Road and Translimit Road) within Sargeant Township, north of the La Reine Road, are prohibited.

Bonis Township: All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Bonis Township are prohibited.

Scapa Township: All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Scapa Township (excluding Translimit Road) are prohibited.

Berry Township: All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Berry Township are prohibited.

Hepburn Township: All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads (excluding Translimit Road) within Hepburn Township are prohibited.

Case Township: All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads (excluding Kabika Road and Translimit Road) within Case Township, south of the Translimit Road, are prohibited.

Abbotsford Township: All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads (excluding Kabika Road and Translimit Road) within Abbotsford Township are prohibited.

Adair Township: All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Adair Township are prohibited.

For more information on these restrictions, please refer to the Implementation Order Map. If you have any questions or require travel permits, contact the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District office at 705-272-7178 or mnrf.coc@ontario.ca.

Help Fight Forest Fires: Stay Clear of Waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, ensure you move close to the shore to allow them to scoop water safely. Waterbombers will not scoop from a lake or river if there are watercraft in close proximity, as it poses a safety hazard. Keep yourself safe and maintain a safe distance from waterbombers.

No Drone Zone: Stay Clear of Forest Fires!

Flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. It puts the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel at risk. Please prioritize safety and refrain from flying drones near forest fires.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.