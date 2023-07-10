Daytime: A Rainfall Warning with a Silver Lining

WASAHO CREE NATION – The Rainfall Warning issued by EC continues for Wasaho Cree Nation, so keep those umbrellas handy! Showers, sometimes heavy, are expected to bid adieu near noon, making way for a cloudy sky with a 40% chance of showers. Local amounts of 10 to 15 mm are expected, so it’s a day for your rain boots and waterproof jackets. The wind, joining the weather party, will be blowing from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. With a high of 12 degrees and a UV index of 3, it’s a day of moderate sun exposure amidst the rain.

Nighttime: A Cloudy Night with a Gentle Breeze

As the day gives way to night, the sky will remain cloudy, like a cozy grey blanket. The wind, still in the mood to play, will be blowing from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. With a low of just 4 degrees, it’s a night for warm sweaters and a good book. So, snuggle up and let the weather lull you to sleep!