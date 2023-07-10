Efforts Underway to Provide Support and Comfort to Displaced Community Members

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Starting on Sunday, the City of Thunder Bay opened its doors to receive evacuees from Eabametoong First Nation, following a water service disruption in the community. Acting upon a request from the Province, Thunder Bay has stepped up as a host community, accommodating approximately 200 individuals from Eabametoong.

Acknowledging the challenges of displacement, Mayor Ken Boshcoff emphasized the city’s commitment to ensuring a positive experience and a comfortable home-away-from-home for the evacuees. “We are dedicated to providing support and services to our neighbours in their time of need,” stated Mayor Boshcoff. “I extend my gratitude to the numerous individuals who are working tirelessly to deliver these essential supports.”

The City’s response is a well-coordinated effort, carried out in collaboration with key partners such as the Canadian Red Cross, Indigenous Services Canada, Matawa First Nations, Nishnawbe Aski Nation, ISN/Maskwa, Ontario Health North, and Emergency Management Ontario (EMO). By working closely with representatives from EMO, the City remains vigilant in monitoring the situation and ensuring the well-being of the evacuees.

A comprehensive cost recovery agreement has been established between Indigenous Services Canada and the City of Thunder Bay, ensuring that necessary expenses incurred during this process will be appropriately addressed.

Eabametoong First Nation, a remote fly-in community situated approximately 360 km north of Thunder Bay, has faced significant challenges due to the water service disruption. The decision to evacuate community members to Thunder Bay was made to ensure their safety and provide immediate relief from the ongoing water-related issues.

As the City of Thunder Bay welcomes evacuees with open arms, the collective efforts of various organizations and government bodies aim to alleviate the hardships faced by the displaced individuals. Together, they strive to offer a supportive and caring environment during their time away from home.