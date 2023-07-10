Thunder Bay Exhibits Stellar Performance in Front of 915 Fans at Port Arthur Stadium

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – In an impressive display of skill and determination, the Thunder Bay Border Cats claimed a resounding 10-4 victory over the Rochester Honkers on Sunday, delighting a crowd of 915 fans at Port Arthur Stadium. This win allows the Cats to split the four-game series with the Honkers, securing their second consecutive triumph.

The Border Cats wasted no time asserting their dominance, scoring two runs in the third inning and adding three runs in both the fourth and fifth frames. This offensive prowess propelled them to improve their second-half record to 2-4 and achieve a solid overall record of 19-19.

Outstanding Performances at the Plate

Zane Skansi from Creighton University delivered a remarkable performance, going 4-for-5 at the plate. Skansi showcased his batting skills, contributing two runs batted in and crossing home plate twice. Joining the offensive showcase, Logan Johnstone from Washington State University and Daylan Pena from Texas State University both registered two hits and drove in two runs each. Notably, Patrick Engskov from the University of Oklahoma displayed excellent base-running, stealing three bases and scoring three runs.

Pitching Excellence Leads to Victory

Starting pitcher Jack Pineau, representing Thunder Bay, delivered an impressive performance, allowing only one run on four hits and striking out four batters over 4 2/3 innings. Michael Pirrello from the University of California-Irvine stepped up in relief, securing his first win by conceding two runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Road Ahead for the Border Cats

Having triumphed on their home turf, the Thunder Bay Border Cats now embark on a six-game road trip. Their journey begins with a two-game series against the Duluth Huskies, with the Superior Cup series currently tied at two games apiece. The first pitch at Wade Stadium is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.

The Border Cats aim to continue their winning momentum and showcase their exceptional skills as they face off against the Huskies in this highly anticipated series.