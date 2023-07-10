Daytime: A Weather Tango of Sun and Clouds

SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – Sioux Lookout’s weather is set to perform a delightful tango of sun and cloud. However, the clouds will take the lead near noon, bringing a 60% chance of afternoon showers. The wind, ever the dramatic performer, will be blowing from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, before it pirouettes to the northwest at 40, gusting to a whopping 60 in the afternoon.

With a high of 18 degrees and a UV index of 5, it’s a day of moderate sun exposure. So, don your sunglasses and enjoy the weather dance!

Nighttime: A Partly Cloudy Night with a Sprinkle of Showers

As the sun sets, the night will be partly cloudy, like a sky wearing polka dots. There’s a 60% chance of showers early in the evening, so don’t put away your umbrellas just yet! The wind, tired from its daytime performance, will be slowing down to a gentle breeze from the northwest at 20 km/h, before becoming light in the evening.

With a low of 10 degrees, it’s a night for a light jacket and a walk under the whimsical weather.