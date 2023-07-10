Daytime: A Cloudy Mystery with a Chance of Showers

SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – Sachigo Lake is set to wake up to a cloudy day, with a 30% chance of morning showers to keep you on your toes. But wait, the plot thickens! A few showers are expected to make their entrance later in the morning. The afternoon might even feature a thrilling thunderstorm! The wind, our trusty narrator, will be blowing from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 in the morning. With a high of 14 degrees and a UV index of 2, it’s a day for your raincoats and a sense of adventure!

Nighttime: A Weather Drama of Showers and Thunderstorms

As night falls, the weather drama continues with showers taking the stage. There’s even a risk of a thunderstorm making a dramatic appearance in the evening. The wind, not to be outdone, will be gusting from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. With a low of 7 degrees, it’s a night for warm blankets and the soothing sound of rain on the window. So, grab a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy the weather show!