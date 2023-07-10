Unleash The Beast regular season to be headlined by three Majors in New York City, Sacramento, and Albuquerque

By Kacie Albert

PUEBLO, Colo. – SPORTS – The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) today announced its 2024 competition schedule for its elite Unleash The Beast, set to bring the world’s Top 40 bull riders and rankest bovine athletes to 25 cities across 20 states.

The announcement comes on the spurs of one of the organization’s most dynamic individual seasons in 2023, as the PBR broke and reset numerous attendance and competition records.

In 2023, the premier Unleash The Beast hosted more than 425,000 fans, including selling out 13 events.

On the dirt, dark horse Rafael Jose de Brito concluded his stunning season with a never-before achieved trifecta, winning the World Finals and being crowned the World Champion and Rookie of the Year in the same season. In one of the most competitive gold buckle battles in the PBR’s history, seven different riders held the world No. 1 rank, while 16 different contenders rode to event wins during the 24-event season.

Throughout the seven-month individual season, the premier Unleash The Beast will hold 23 regular season events, traveling to the likes of New York City, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles. The campaign will feature the return of Majors, offering the competing riders increased points and a share of the expanded $250,000 event purse.

The season will conclude with the 2024 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast in Texas. The sport’s most prestigious event will begin in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena from May 10-13, followed by rounds at Cowtown Coliseum from May 15-16, and concluding in Arlington at AT&T Stadium from May 18-19.

For the second consecutive season, the Unleash The Beast campaign will begin in Tucson, Arizona, at Tucson Arena, when the 2024 season opens on Nov. 10-11, 2023.

PBR premier series competition will continue throughout December, as the Unleash The Beast bucks back to St. Louis, Missouri, for the 26th time in history, stopping at the Enterprise Center on Dec. 2-3, followed by events in Manchester, New Hampshire, and Albany, New York, on Dec. 15-16 and Dec. 29-30, respectively.

The 2024 calendar year will begin with PBR’s 19th trip to the “World’s Most Famous Arena,” as Madison Square Garden in New York City hosts the first Major of the season on Jan. 5-7.

Following return trips to both Chicago, Illinois (Jan. 12-13 | Allstate Arena) and Tulsa, Oklahoma (Jan. 19-20 | BOK Center), the Unleash The Beast will return to Houston, Texas, for the first time in four years, bucking into Toyota Center on Jan. 26-27. PBR’s premier series has only visited Space City five times since its debut in August 1999.

The second PBR Major of the season will mark the 10th event of the season, when the Unleash The Beast returns to Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The fan-favorite event in California will be followed by just the fifth ever Unleash The Beast event held in Salt Lake City, Utah, when the premier series debuts inside Delta Center, home of the NBA’s Utah Jazz, on Feb. 9-10.

PBR’s Unleash The Beast will also visit Los Angeles (Feb. 16-17 | Crypto.com Arena) and Jacksonville, Florida (Feb. 23-24 | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena) to conclude February, before an action-packed start to March, including return trips to Indianapolis (March 2-3 | Gainbridge Fieldhouse), Milwaukee, Wisconsin (March 9-10 | Fiserv Forum) and Little Rock, Arkansas (March 15-16 | Simmons Bank Arena).

The third and final Major of the season will then be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on March 22-24, marking the 17th tour stop of the season.

The Unleash The Beast will then remain in the Western United States, holding events in South Dakota, Montana and Washington, before returning to the Eastern portion of the country for the final regular season event of the year in Kentucky when the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville will again welcome the Unleash The Beast regular-season finale on April 26-27.

The PBR’s crown jewel, the 2024 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast, will return to the Lone Star State for the third consecutive season in May, crowning the 2024 PBR World Champion, from May 10-19 taking over Dickies Arena and Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, and AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The sport’s most prestigious event, slated to award an unprecedented multi-million-dollar purse, will take over North Texas for eight days and 10 rounds of World Finals competition, bringing the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex non-stop bull riding action like never before.

2024 PBR UNLEASH THE BEAST SCHEDULE

DATE CITY VENUE

Nov. 10-11, 2023 Tucson, Arizona Tucson Arena

Dec. 2-3, 2023 St. Louis, Missouri Enterprise Center

Dec. 8-10, 2023 TBA TBA

Dec. 15-16, 2023 Manchester, New Hampshire SNHU Arena

Dec. 29-30, 2023 Albany, New York MVP Arena

# Jan. 5-7, 2024 New York City, New York Madison Square Garden

Jan. 12-13, 2024 Chicago, Illinois Allstate Arena

Jan. 19-20, 2024 Tulsa, Oklahoma BOK Center

Jan. 26-27, 2024 Houston, Texas Toyota Center

# Feb. 2-4, 2024 Sacramento, California Golden 1 Center

Feb. 9-10, 2024 Salt Lake City, Utah Delta Center

Feb. 16-17, 2024 Los Angeles, California Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 23-24, 2024 Jacksonville, Florida VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 2-3, 2024 Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 9-10, 2024 Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum

March 15-16, 2024 Little Rock, Arkansas Simmons Bank Arena

# March 22-24, 2024 Albuquerque, New Mexico The Pit

March 28-30, 2024 Nampa, Idaho Ford Idaho Center

April 5-7, 2024 Sioux Falls, South Dakota Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

April 12-14, 2024 Billings, Montana First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

April 17-18, 2024 Everett, Washington Angel of the Winds Arena

April 20-21, 2024 Tacoma, Washington Tacoma Dome

April 26-27, 2024 Louisville, Kentucky KFC Yum! Center

* May 10-13, 2024 Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena

* May 15-16, 2024 Fort Worth, Texas Cowtown Coliseum

* May 18-19, 2024 Arlington, Texas AT&T Stadium

# PBR Major

* 2024 PBR World Finals

For more information about the PBR and the 2024 PBR Unleash The Beast schedule, to check out ticket on-sale dates, and to purchase tickets, visit PBR.com.