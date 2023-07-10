Dryden 26

Location: Near the Kopka River, approximately 122 km east/northeast of Ignace

Size: 0.1 hectare

Status: Under Control

Nipigon 49

Location: Less than a kilometer east of Beardmore community

Size: 0.1 hectare

Status: Called Out

Active Fires in the Northwest Region

Currently, there are 56 active fires in the Northwest Region, with the following status breakdown:

Not Under Control: 6 fires

Being Held: 4 fires

Under Control: 7 fires

Being Observed: 39 fires

Called Out (in the past 24 hours): 5 fires

Wildland Fire Hazard

The wildland fire hazard is predominantly low across the Northwest Region, with isolated areas of moderate and high hazard in the Kenora, Dryden, and Thunder Bay sectors. For a detailed view of fire hazard conditions in your area and an overview of regional fires, refer to our Interactive Map.

Fires of Note in the Northwest

Sioux Lookout 33

Location: Western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park

Size: 60,394 hectares

Status: Not Under Control

Ongoing value assessment and protection activities

Helicopter bucket operations to suppress the fire

Sioux Lookout 44

Location: West side of Lake St. Joseph

Size: 6,730 hectares

Status: Not Under Control

Ongoing helicopter bucketing operations in priority areas

Ongoing values protection activities

Nipigon 19

Location: Northwest of Ogoki Lake

Size: 10,182 hectares

Status: Not Under Control

Crews establishing hose lines and making progress alongside helicopter bucket machines

Ongoing values protection activities

Red Lake 28

Location: 40 kilometers north of Lac Seul First Nation

Size: 19,177 hectares

Status: Not Under Control

Crews establishing hose lines, with helicopter bucketing support

Ongoing values protection activities

Restricted Fire Zone

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone for the entire fire region of Ontario (Zones 1 to 36) due to dry forest fuels and the potential for problematic fire behavior. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone, open air burning, including campfires, is prohibited. Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth but with extreme caution. All burning permits are suspended. For a map of affected areas, refer to the link provided.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.