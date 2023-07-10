Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – By the late afternoon of July 10, two new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region:
- Dryden 26
- Location: Near the Kopka River, approximately 122 km east/northeast of Ignace
- Size: 0.1 hectare
- Status: Under Control
- Nipigon 49
- Location: Less than a kilometer east of Beardmore community
- Size: 0.1 hectare
- Status: Called Out
Active Fires in the Northwest Region
Currently, there are 56 active fires in the Northwest Region, with the following status breakdown:
- Not Under Control: 6 fires
- Being Held: 4 fires
- Under Control: 7 fires
- Being Observed: 39 fires
- Called Out (in the past 24 hours): 5 fires
Wildland Fire Hazard
The wildland fire hazard is predominantly low across the Northwest Region, with isolated areas of moderate and high hazard in the Kenora, Dryden, and Thunder Bay sectors. For a detailed view of fire hazard conditions in your area and an overview of regional fires, refer to our Interactive Map.
Fires of Note in the Northwest
- Sioux Lookout 33
- Location: Western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park
- Size: 60,394 hectares
- Status: Not Under Control
- Ongoing value assessment and protection activities
- Helicopter bucket operations to suppress the fire
- Sioux Lookout 44
- Location: West side of Lake St. Joseph
- Size: 6,730 hectares
- Status: Not Under Control
- Ongoing helicopter bucketing operations in priority areas
- Ongoing values protection activities
- Nipigon 19
- Location: Northwest of Ogoki Lake
- Size: 10,182 hectares
- Status: Not Under Control
- Crews establishing hose lines and making progress alongside helicopter bucket machines
- Ongoing values protection activities
- Red Lake 28
- Location: 40 kilometers north of Lac Seul First Nation
- Size: 19,177 hectares
- Status: Not Under Control
- Crews establishing hose lines, with helicopter bucketing support
- Ongoing values protection activities
Restricted Fire Zone
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone for the entire fire region of Ontario (Zones 1 to 36) due to dry forest fuels and the potential for problematic fire behavior. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone, open air burning, including campfires, is prohibited. Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth but with extreme caution. All burning permits are suspended. For a map of affected areas, refer to the link provided.
Report a Wildland Fire
To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.