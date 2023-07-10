Daytime: A Cloudy Climb with a Sprinkle of Showers

KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora is set to experience a day of increasing cloudiness, like a sky slowly getting ready for a cloudy costume party. There’s a 40% chance of afternoon showers, so don’t forget your rain gear! The wind, always ready for a good gust, will be blowing from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to an impressive 60 in the morning. With a high of 20 degrees and a UV index of 6, it’s a day for your sun hats and sunscreen amidst the clouds.

Nighttime: A Partly Cloudy Evening with a Clear Night Ahead

As the sun sets, the evening will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of early showers. But don’t worry, the sky will clear up as the night progresses, revealing a beautiful starry canvas. The wind, ready for a well-deserved rest, will be blowing from the northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. With a low of 10 degrees, it’s a night for a light jacket and a gaze at the clear sky. So, enjoy the weather’s nighttime performance!