Daytime: A Sunny Morning with a Chance of Afternoon Showers

DRYDEN – WEATHER – Dryden and Vermilion Bay are set to enjoy a sunny start to the day. However, the clouds, not wanting to miss out on the fun, will be joining in by late morning. There’s a 40% chance of afternoon showers, so keep those umbrellas close! The wind, always ready to join the weather party, will be blowing from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 in the morning. With a high of 19 degrees and a UV index of 6, it’s a day for your sun hats and a dash of sunscreen.

Nighttime: A Cloudy Evening with a Clear Night Surprise

As the day draws to a close, the evening will be cloudy with a 40% chance of early showers. But don’t worry, the clouds are just making way for a clear night. The sky will clear up as the evening progresses, revealing a beautiful starry spectacle. With a low of 8 degrees, it’s a night for a warm sweater and a cup of hot cocoa. So, wrap up warm and enjoy the weather’s nighttime encore!