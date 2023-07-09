Thunder Bay – WEATHER – We are following a series of thunderstorms coming into the region. The Weather Service have identified a severe thunderstorm that may bring strong wind gusts and heavy rain. The storm is currently moving southeast at a rapid speed. Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Storm Details: The severe thunderstorm is located from 20 kilometers southwest of Black Sturgeon Lake to 12 kilometers southwest of Silver Falls Provincial Park. It is moving southeast at a speed of 60 km/h.

Hazard: Strong wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected.

Impacted Locations: The following areas are likely to be affected by the severe thunderstorm:

Silver Falls Provincial Park

Little Dog Lake

Dog Lake

Hawk Bay

Hawkeye Lake

Burk Lake

One Island Lake

East Bay

Toimela

Trout Lake

Upper Wolf Lake

Upper Clearwater Lake

Lower Clearwater Lake

Potential Impacts:

Strong Wind Gusts: The powerful gusts can cause hazards such as tossing loose objects, damaging weak structures, breaking tree branches, and even overturning large vehicles.

Safety Reminder:

Seek Shelter: Take cover immediately if the weather becomes threatening. Find a safe indoor location away from windows and exterior walls. Lightning Safety: Remember that lightning poses a significant risk. When you hear thunder, seek shelter indoors to minimize the chances of lightning-related injuries. Emergency Preparedness: Follow the recommendations of Emergency Management Ontario and stay prepared for severe weather conditions.

Understanding Severe Thunderstorm Warnings: Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms have the potential to produce one or more severe weather conditions, including large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.

Stay Alert and Stay Safe: Remain vigilant and stay updated with the latest weather information. Take necessary precautions to protect yourself and your property.