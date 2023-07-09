Severe Thunderstorm Possibly Producing a Tornado

UPSALA – WEATHER WARNING – A tornado warning is currently in effect for the areas of Upsala and Raith. Environment Canada meteorologists have detected a severe thunderstorm that has the potential to produce a tornado. Additionally, damaging winds, large hail, and locally intense rainfall are expected. This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

Safety Instructions:

Take Cover Immediately: If threatening weather approaches, seek shelter without delay. Recognize Warning Signs: Listen for a roaring sound or watch for a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any other indications of approaching severe weather. Find Safe Shelter: Move indoors to a room on the lowest floor, preferably away from outside walls and windows. Suitable options include basements, bathrooms, stairwells, or interior closets. Abandon Temporary Shelters: If you are in a mobile home, vehicle, tent, trailer, or other temporary or free-standing shelter, evacuate and seek refuge in a sturdy building, if possible. Last Resort Protection: If there is no suitable shelter available, lie in a low spot while covering your head to protect yourself from flying debris. Beware of Lightning: Lightning poses a significant threat. When you hear thunder, seek shelter indoors to avoid potential injury or harm.

Emergency Management Recommendations: Emergency Management Ontario strongly advises taking immediate cover if threatening weather approaches. Your safety is of utmost importance during severe weather conditions.

Understanding Tornado Warnings: Tornado warnings are issued by Environment Canada when severe thunderstorms have the potential to produce or are currently producing tornadoes. These warnings indicate an imminent or ongoing threat, urging individuals to take necessary precautions.

Stay informed and stay safe during severe weather conditions. Follow the instructions provided by local authorities and monitor updates through reliable sources.