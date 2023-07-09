Potential for Tornado, Damaging Winds, Hail, and Intense Rainfall

SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – Environment Canada meteorologists are closely monitoring a severe thunderstorm that has the potential to produce a tornado. This dangerous weather system is also capable of generating damaging winds, large hail, and locally intense rainfall.

Location and Movement of the Storm

The severe thunderstorm, possibly accompanied by a tornado, is currently situated near Wapesi Lake and is moving eastward at a speed of 50 km/h.

Hazard: Tornado, 90 km/h Winds, Nickel-Sized Hail

Residents in the following area should exercise extreme caution:

Wapesi Lake

Immediate Action Required: Life-Threatening Situation

This is a highly perilous and potentially life-threatening situation. It is crucial to take immediate action to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Suggested Safety Tips in the Path of a Tornado

Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. If you observe a roaring sound or witness a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any other indications of an approaching tornado, seek shelter without delay. Go indoors and move to a room on the lowest floor, preferably away from outside walls and windows. Ideal locations include basements, bathrooms, stairwells, or interior closets. If you are in a mobile home, vehicle, tent, trailer, or any other temporary or free-standing shelter, vacate the area and find refuge in a sturdy building, if possible. As a last resort, if no buildings are accessible, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. Lightning is also a significant threat during thunderstorms. Remember to seek shelter indoors whenever thunder roars.

Emergency Management Ontario’s Recommendation

Emergency Management Ontario strongly advises taking immediate cover in the face of threatening weather conditions.

Tornado Warnings and Reporting Severe Weather

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce or are already producing tornadoes.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts provided by Environment Canada for the latest updates. To report severe weather incidents, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or share your reports on social media using #ONStorm.

Stay safe and remain vigilant during this severe weather event.