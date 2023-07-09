FORT FRANCES – WEATHER ALERT – We are closely monitoring a severe thunderstorm that potentially contains a tornado. This storm system also brings the risk of damaging winds, large hail, and locally intense rainfall.

Location and Movement of the Storm

The severe thunderstorm, with the potential to produce a tornado, is currently situated 7 kilometers southwest of Harmon Lake. It is moving eastward at a speed of 55 km/h.

Hazard: Tornado and Strong Winds

The following locations may be directly impacted by the severe weather conditions:

Harmon Lake

Sparkling Lake

Siess Lake

Kashishibog Lake

Immediate Action Required: Life-Threatening Situation

This weather event poses a significant risk to life and safety. It is imperative to take immediate action to protect yourself and those around you.

Suggested Safety Measures in the Path of a Tornado

Seek cover without delay if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or observe a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any indications of approaching severe weather, take shelter immediately. Move indoors to a room on the lowest floor, preferably away from outside walls and windows. Ideal locations include basements, bathrooms, stairwells, or interior closets. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers, or any other temporary or free-standing shelters, and find refuge in a strong building, if possible. As a last resort, if no buildings are accessible, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. Remember that lightning is also a significant hazard during thunderstorms. Whenever thunder roars, prioritize seeking shelter indoors.

Emergency Management Ontario’s Recommendation

Emergency Management Ontario advises taking immediate cover in the face of threatening weather conditions.

Tornado Warnings and Reporting Severe Weather

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce or are already producing tornadoes.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts provided by Environment Canada for the latest updates. To report severe weather incidents, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or share your reports on social media using #ONStorm.