A Cloudy Concerto with a Chance of Thunderous Applause

Thunder Bay – Weather – Tonight, the clouds are gathering for a grand performance, with a few showers expected to make their debut early in the evening. There’s even a risk of a thunderstorm making a surprise cameo! The wind, our maestro for the evening, will be conducting from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, before taking a bow and becoming light. The temperature will be a cozy 14 degrees, perfect for a night at the weather opera.

Monday, 10th July: A Day of Weather Whimsy

Monday is set to be a delightful mix of sun and cloud, like a weather cocktail with a 60% chance of morning showers to keep things interesting. But fear not, the afternoon promises a clear sky, like a perfect blue canvas. The wind, not wanting to be outdone, will be making a comeback from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 in the morning. With a high of 22 degrees and a UV index of 7, it’s a day for your sun hats and sunscreen!

Monday Night: A Starry Serenade

As the day draws to a close, the night sky will be clear, like a beautiful black velvet adorned with glittering jewels. With a low of 9 degrees, it’s the perfect setting for a cozy evening under the stars. So, grab your blankets and enjoy the serene symphony of a starlit night!