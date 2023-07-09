Thunder Bay – Weather – This weather alert provides important information for Thunder Bay regarding the potential development of severe thunderstorms. These storms have the potential to bring strong wind gusts, large hail, and a risk of tornadoes. Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

There have been and are a series of Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings as this tracking weather system heads to Lake Superior.

Hazards:

Wind Gusts: Wind gusts of up to 100 km/h are possible. Hail Size: Nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail may occur. Tornado Risk: There is a risk of tornado formation.

Timing: The severe thunderstorms are expected to occur this evening.

Discussion: Thunderstorms are forecasted to move eastward toward Lake Superior by early evening. These storms pose several hazards, including strong wind gusts and large hail. While the primary threats are wind and hail, there is also a possibility of tornado formation. The risk of severe thunderstorms will gradually diminish throughout the evening.

Impact of Severe Weather:

Large Hail: Hailstones can cause damage to property and pose a risk of injury. Strong Wind Gusts: Strong winds can uproot trees, damage weak structures, and overturn large vehicles. Tornadoes: Severe thunderstorms have the potential to produce tornadoes, which can cause significant damage.

Safety Reminders:

Seek Shelter: Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Find a safe indoor location away from windows and exterior walls. Lightning Safety: Lightning poses a serious threat. When you hear thunder, go indoors to avoid the risk of lightning-related injuries. Emergency Preparedness: Follow the recommendations of Emergency Management Ontario and be prepared for severe weather conditions.

Understanding Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of thunderstorms that may bring large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall.

Stay Alert and Report Severe Weather: Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada for updates. To report severe weather incidents, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or share reports via Twitter using the hashtag #ONStorm.

Prioritize your safety during severe weather events. Stay informed, take necessary precautions, and follow guidance from local authorities.