Eabametoong First Nation – NEWS – Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) Officers are actively investigating the arson incident that took place on Wednesday, July 5, 3023, at the Eabametoong First Nation Water Treatment Plant, located at 119 Main Street North in the community.

Second Arrest in Arson Investigation

In a significant development, NAPS Officers have made a second arrest in connection with the ongoing arson investigation. Another Indigenous male youth was taken into custody on Saturday, July 8, 2023, by the police.

14-Year-Old Youth Facing Criminal Charges

The 14-year-old youth, who can not be identified under federal legislation was apparently already on house arrest bail at the time of this new arrest.

The 14-Year-Old has been charged with the following criminal offences:

Arson

Breach of bail conditions

State of Emergency and Reserve’s Request

The Eabametoong First Nation Chief & Council have declared a state of emergency on the reserve following the arson incident. As a result, they have expressed their desire to prevent both youths involved in the case from returning to the reserve.

Transportation to Youth Facility in Thunder Bay

Today, Sunday, July 9, 2023, K.M. will be transported to a youth facility in Thunder Bay. The decision aims to ensure proper custody and management of the accused youth. The 14-Year-Old is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Criminal Code Charges and Potential Penalties

The charges of arson and breach of bail conditions carry significant legal consequences under the Criminal Code of Canada. If convicted, the penalties can include fines, probation, community service, or even custodial sentences, depending on the court’s decision and the specific circumstances of the case.

NetNewsLedger will continue to monitor the developments in the arson investigation and provide updates as more information becomes available.