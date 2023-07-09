TAKE NOTICE that a Ratification Vote shall be held in accordance with the Big Grassy River First Nation Community Ratification Process in order to determine if Eligible Voters approve the Mishkosiiminiziibing Aki Inaakonigewin Land Code and the Individual Agreement. The Land Code and Individual Agreement shall be approved if a majority of the participating Eligible Voters vote to approve them.

The following question will be asked of the Eligible Voters of Big Grassy River First Nation by ballot:

“Do you approve:

The Mishkosiiminiziibing Aki Inaakonigewin Land Code, dated February 14, 2023; and

The Individual Agreement with His Majesty the King in Right of Canada, dated June 20, 2023

Advance Polls for the Ratification Vote will take place on Thursday the 20th day of July, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Big Grassy River Community Hall 410 Anishinabe Way, Big Grassy River First Nation, Province of Ontario.

The Official Voting Day for the Ratification Vote will take place on Sunday the 30th day of July 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Big Grassy River First Nation Community Hall, 410 Anishinabe Way, Big Grassy River First Nation, Province of Ontario.

The Electronic Voting Methods will be available from 9:00 a.m. on Monday the 10th day of July, 2023, to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday the 30th day of July, 2023. Electronic Voting Methods will be available during regular polls on voting days (Advance Polls and Official Voting Day).

Electronic and paper copies of the Background Documents, the Ratification Documents and the Ratification Process may be obtained from Glenn Archie, FNLM Coordinator, at the Big Grassy River First Nation Administration Offices, 403-B Anishinabe Way, Big Grassy River First Nation, Province of Ontario, telephone (807) 488-5447 Copies may also be obtained from the website: www.biggrassy.ca.

AND FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that all Members of Big Grassy River First Nation who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of the Official Voting Day of the Ratification Vote are eligible to vote, PROVIDED THAT SUCH MEMBERS MUST COMPLETE A VOTER DECLARATION FORM OR COMPLETE THE ELECTRONIC VOTING PROCESS. Voter declaration forms are available from the community website, www.biggrassy.ca or Renae Bodnarchuk, Ratification Officer at the address and telephone number appearing below.

ELIGIBLE Voters can complete a declaration aT THE POLLS up to the close of the polls on the OFFICIAL Voting Day.

DATED at Big Grassy River First Nation, Province of Ontario this 28th day of June 2023.

Renae Bodnarchuk, Ratification Officer

PO Box 201, Fort Frances Province of Ontario P9A 3M6

Telephone: (807) 275-8564 E-mail: renaebodnarchuk@gmail.com

NOTE: All Eligible Voters shall receive instructions on how to obtain a Mail-in Ballot package and instructions on how to vote electronically. If an Eligible Voter would like to vote by Mail-in Ballot, please contact the Ratification Officer for a mail-in package. Eligible Voters who wish to vote in person may attend the polls on Voting Days.