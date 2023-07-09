Sault Ste Marie – Wildfire Update – This report provides the latest information on the active wildfires in the Northeast Region. It includes details on the current fire status, new fire confirmations, fire hazards, notable fires, implementation orders, and important safety reminders.

Fire Status:

Active Fires: There are currently 34 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Out of these, 2 fires are not under control, 5 fires are being held, 7 fires are under control, and 20 fires are being observed.

New Fire Confirmations: 2. Hearst 6: This fire covers an area of 2 hectares and is located north of McLeister Lake, approximately 65 kilometers northeast of Hearst. Firefighting efforts, including two CL415 waterbombers and a lead birddog aircraft, have been deployed to combat the fire.

Hearst 7: Situated north of McLeister Lake, this fire spans 0.1 hectare.

Fire Hazard Update

The fire hazard in the Northeast Region varies across different areas. North of Timmins and White River, the fire hazard is mostly high to extreme. In contrast, areas south of these communities experience a fire hazard ranging from low to high. For a more detailed view of fire hazard conditions in your specific area, refer to our interactive map.

Notable Fires Cochrane 7: This wildfire, covering an area of 37,742 hectares, is located northeast of Lake Abitibi. Ontario FireRanger Crews, supported by a 20-person crew of forest firefighters from Mexico, are dedicated to containing the fire. The fire’s status has been changed to ‘being held.’

Cochrane 11: Estimated at 805 hectares, this fire is located approximately 5 km west of the community of Fort Albany and south of Big Island. FireRanger crews, along with a 20-person crew of forest firefighters from Mexico, are making good progress in suppressing the fire. It is being held. Chapleau 3: Situated 2 kilometers south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometers west of Vichaw Lake, this wildfire spans 3,916 hectares and is being held. Chapleau 6: Covering an area of 1,228 hectares, this fire is located 2.5 kilometers west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometer east of Bolkow Lake. It is being held.

Restricted Fire Zone: A restricted fire zone remains in effect for the entire fire region of Ontario. As a result, outdoor fires are currently banned. Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution with any activities that could potentially spark a fire, such as parking or driving vehicles on dry grass or other flammable surfaces.

Implementation Orders Update as of Monday Morning

Effective 0700 Monday, July 10, access on the Translimit Road between Cochrane and Quebec will be reopened to traffic due to decreased fire behavior and effective fire suppression activities on Cochrane 7. However, closures of the Crossover and Eades Roads, along with specific township restrictions covering the area of the Cochrane 7 fire, remain in place. Please refer to the attached implementation order map for detailed restrictions and contact the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District office for further information or travel permits.

Safety Reminders:

Stay Clear of Waterbombers: When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore to ensure their safe operation. Waterbombers will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. No Drone Zone: Flying drones near forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. Avoid flying drones in the vicinity of forest fires to prevent endangering the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel.

Report a Wildland Fire: To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.

Stay informed and prioritize safety during the wildfire season. Follow the instructions and updates provided by local authorities.