Intense Storm System Tracing into Region

Fort Frances – WEATHER UPDATE – We are closely monitoring a severe thunderstorm with the potential to produce strong wind gusts, pea to dime-sized hail, and heavy rainfall.

Location and Movement of the Storm

The severe thunderstorm, currently situated near Kaiashkons Lake, is rapidly moving southeast at a speed of 70 km/h.

Hazard: Strong Winds and Hail

The following locations may be affected by the severe weather conditions:

Loonhaunt Lake

Kaiashkons Lake

Cuttle Lake

Otukamamoan Lake

Possible Impacts: Strong Winds and Property Damage

This intense thunderstorm brings the risk of strong wind gusts capable of tossing loose objects, damaging weak buildings, snapping tree branches, and potentially overturning large vehicles. Additionally, hail of pea to dime size is expected.

Lightning Safety Reminder

Lightning is also a significant concern during thunderstorms, causing injuries and fatalities annually. Remember, when you hear thunder roar, promptly seek shelter indoors to ensure personal safety.

Emergency Management Ontario’s Recommendation

Emergency Management Ontario advises taking immediate cover if threatening weather approaches.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Impacts

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are anticipated to produce or are already producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.

NetNewsLedger urges residents and communities in Mine Centre and Seine River to stay alert, heed weather warnings, and exercise caution during this severe weather event.