Thunderstorm Watch: Potential for Strong Winds and Large Hail

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Severe Thunderstorm Watch is currently in effect for the area of Fort Frances, including Rainy Lake. Conditions are favorable for the formation of severe thunderstorms, which have the potential to generate strong wind gusts and large hail.

Hazards: Strong Winds, Hail, and Tornado Risk

Residents in Fort Frances should be aware of the following hazards:

Wind gusts up to 100 km/h

Nickel to ping pong ball size hail

Risk of a tornado

Timing: This Evening

The thunderstorms are expected to track eastward towards Lake Superior by early this evening. The primary threats associated with these storms are strong wind gusts and large hail, although the possibility of a tornado cannot be ruled out. The risk of severe thunderstorms will gradually decrease as the evening progresses.

Potential Impacts: Property Damage and Safety Concerns

Large hail has the potential to cause damage to property and pose a risk of injury. Strong wind gusts can displace loose objects, cause structural damage to vulnerable buildings, break tree branches, and even overturn large vehicles. It is essential to stay vigilant and take precautions during severe weather conditions. Additionally, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, adding an extra level of concern.

Lightning Safety Reminder

Lightning is a significant threat during thunderstorms and results in injuries and fatalities each year. Remember, when you hear thunder, promptly seek shelter indoors to ensure personal safety.

Emergency Management Ontario’s Recommendation

Emergency Management Ontario strongly advises taking immediate cover if threatening weather approaches.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Weather Conditions

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.