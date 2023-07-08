Cloudy Skies and a Chance of Showers

Wasaho Cree Nation – Weather – Get ready for your Weather Update.

Let’s dive into the forecast for Saturday:

Mainly Cloudy with Afternoon Showers and Thunderstorm Potential

Today, the skies will be mainly cloudy, creating a unique atmosphere. As the afternoon rolls in, there’s a 70 percent chance of showers making an appearance. Mother Nature is feeling playful, and she might even add a touch of excitement with a potential thunderstorm in the late afternoon. Embrace the beauty of the clouds and be prepared for a sprinkle or two!

Wind Transition and Moderate High Temperature

The wind will initially be calm, gradually picking up speed from the south at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h near noon. Hold onto your hats, Wasaho Cree Nation! The breeze will add a lively touch to your day. As for the high temperature, it will reach a moderate 20 degrees Celsius. Enjoy the pleasantness of the weather and the activities it has to offer.

Nighttime Clouds and Changing Shower Chances

As the night settles in, the skies will remain mainly cloudy. The chance of showers will start at 70 percent but will decrease to 30 percent in the evening. Mother Nature is adding a touch of mystery to the night, keeping you on your toes. The wind will blow from the south at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, before transitioning to a westward direction at 30 km/h in the evening. As the night progresses, it will return to a southward direction at 20 km/h. Expect a low of 10 degrees Celsius, offering a comfortable and refreshing night’s sleep.

So, Wasaho Cree Nation, get ready for mainly cloudy skies, the potential for showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon, and changing shower chances in the evening.