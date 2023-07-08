Dryden – Weather – Vermilion Bay and Dryden can expect cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the next 24 hours. Here’s the detailed weather forecast:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with Changing Winds

The evening will bring partly cloudy conditions with a west wind blowing at a speed of 20 km/h. As the night progresses, the wind will become light and shift to the southwest, gusting up to 50 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of 10 degrees, providing a cool night for Vermilion Bay and Dryden residents.

Sunday, July 9: Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorms

Sunday will be predominantly cloudy throughout the day, accompanied by a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The showers are expected to occur late in the morning and continue into the afternoon.

The wind will initially blow from the southwest at a speed of 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h near noon. The high temperature for the day will reach 23 degrees, with the humidex making it feel like 26 degrees. The UV index is expected to be moderate at 5.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms

As the night sets in, the sky will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening.

The wind will be from the southwest, blowing at a speed of 30 km/h initially, and then becoming light in the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of 8 degrees, providing a relatively cool night for residents in Vermilion Bay and Dryden.

Stay prepared for the cloudy conditions, showers, and the potential for thunderstorms throughout the day. Keep an umbrella handy and take necessary precautions to stay safe during inclement weather. Net News Ledger will keep you informed of any updates to ensure you stay ahead of the changing weather conditions. Stay safe and have a great day!