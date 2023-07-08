Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay can expect changing weather conditions in the next 24 hours, with increasing cloudiness and a chance of showers and a thunderstorm. Here’s the detailed weather forecast:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

The evening sky will be partly cloudy, creating a pleasant atmosphere in Thunder Bay. The temperature will drop to a low of 8 degrees, offering a cool and comfortable night.

Sunday, July 9: Increasing Cloudiness with Showers and Thunderstorm

Early in the morning, Thunder Bay will experience increasing cloudiness, setting the stage for changing weather patterns. By the afternoon, there will be a 60 percent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm.

The wind will gradually become south at a speed of 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h around noon. The high temperature for the day will reach 24 degrees, with the humidex making it feel like 27 degrees. The UV index is expected to be high at 6.

Sunday Night: Mainly Cloudy with Chance of Showers and Thunderstorm

As the night progresses, the sky will become mainly cloudy in Thunder Bay, and there will be a 60 percent chance of showers. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening.

The wind will shift from south to light in the evening, providing a calm and peaceful night. The temperature will remain mild with a low of 14 degrees, ensuring a comfortable night’s sleep.

Stay prepared for the changing weather conditions, including increasing cloudiness, showers, and the possibility of a thunderstorm. Keep an umbrella handy and stay updated with the latest weather information. Net News Ledger will continue to provide updates to ensure you stay informed. Stay safe and have a fantastic day!