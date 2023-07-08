Sioux Lookout – Weather – Sioux Lookout can expect cloudy skies, showers, and the possibility of thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.

Here’s the detailed weather forecast:

Tonight: Increasing Cloudiness

The evening will begin with a few clouds in the sky. As the night progresses, there will be increasing cloudiness. The wind will shift from the south, blowing at a speed of 20 km/h before morning. The temperature will drop to a low of 13 degrees, providing a relatively mild night.

Sunday, July 9: Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorms

Sunday brings cloudy skies throughout the day, along with the onset of showers. In the morning, a few showers are expected to begin, followed by a risk of thunderstorms later in the morning and continuing into the afternoon.

The wind will blow from the southwest at a speed of 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. These gusty winds may contribute to the unsettled weather. The high temperature for the day will reach 20 degrees, providing a moderately cool day in Sioux Lookout. The UV index is expected to be at a moderate level of 3.

Sunday Night: Showers Ending, Clearing, and Risk of Thunderstorm

As the night progresses, the showers will gradually come to an end, followed by clearing skies. However, there is a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. The wind will shift to the west, blowing at a speed of 30 km/h, and then becoming light in the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of 8 degrees, offering a cooler night for Sioux Lookout residents.

Stay prepared for the cloudy conditions, showers, and the potential for thunderstorms throughout the day. Keep an umbrella handy and take necessary precautions to stay safe during inclement weather. Net News Ledger will keep you informed of any updates to ensure you stay ahead of the changing weather conditions. Stay safe and have a great day!