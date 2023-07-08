Sachigo Lake – Weather – Sachigo Lake is expected to experience showers, thunderstorms, and hazy conditions in the upcoming hours. Here’s the detailed weather forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorms

The evening will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early on. As the night progresses, a few showers are expected to begin, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. Hazy conditions will be prevalent throughout the night.

Local rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 mm are anticipated. The wind will blow from the southwest at a speed of 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. However, it will become light early in the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of 11 degrees, providing a relatively cool night.

Sunday, July 9: Showers and Thunderstorms with Localized Rainfall

Sunday brings the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Sachigo Lake can expect a local rainfall amount of 10 to 20 mm. The hazy conditions will persist, impacting visibility.

The wind will shift from southwest to northwest, reaching speeds of 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h. These gusty winds may contribute to the unsettled weather. The high temperature for the day will reach 17 degrees.

As the night progresses, showers will continue, with a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. The local rainfall amount is expected to range from 5 to 10 mm. The wind will shift to the northwest, blowing at a speed of 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h. It will then become light in the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of 6 degrees, offering a cooler night for Sachigo Lake residents.

Stay prepared for the showers, thunderstorms, and hazy conditions throughout the day. Keep an umbrella handy and take necessary precautions to stay safe during inclement weather. Net News Ledger will keep you informed of any updates to ensure you stay ahead of the changing weather conditions.