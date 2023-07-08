KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora can expect mainly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the next 24 hours. Here’s the detailed weather forecast:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with Chance of Showers

The evening will bring partly cloudy conditions with a 40 percent chance of showers. The wind will shift overnight, becoming southwest at a speed of 20 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of 15 degrees, providing a relatively mild night in Kenora.

Sunday, July 9: Mainly Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorms

Sunday brings mainly cloudy skies throughout the day, along with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The showers are expected to occur late in the morning and continue into the afternoon.

The wind will initially blow from the southwest at a speed of 20 km/h, becoming light early in the morning. As the afternoon progresses, the wind will shift to the west, gusting up to 60 km/h. The high temperature for the day will reach 24 degrees, with the humidex making it feel like 28 degrees. The UV index is expected to be high at 7.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with Chance of Showers, Clearing

As the night sets in, the sky will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight. However, the weather will gradually clear before morning. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening.

The wind will shift to the west at a speed of 30 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of 11 degrees, providing a relatively cool night for Kenora residents.

Stay prepared for the mainly cloudy conditions, showers, and the potential for thunderstorms throughout the day. Keep an umbrella handy and take necessary precautions to stay safe during inclement weather. Net News Ledger will keep you informed of any updates to ensure you stay ahead of the changing weather conditions. Stay safe and have a great day!