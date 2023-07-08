Fort Frances – Weather – You can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.

Here’s your detailed weather forecast:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

The evening will bring partly cloudy conditions, providing residents of Fort Frances with a pleasant night. The temperature will drop to a low of 10 degrees, offering a cool and comfortable night.

Sunday, July 9: Mix of Sun and Cloud with Showers and Thunderstorms

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day in Fort Frances. However, there is a 60 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon, along with a risk of thunderstorms.

The wind will blow from the southwest at a speed of 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, adding a gentle breeze to the atmosphere. The high temperature for the day will reach 26 degrees, with the humidex making it feel like 30 degrees. The UV index is expected to be high at 7.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms

As the night progresses, the sky will become cloudy, and there will be a 60 percent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening.

The temperature will remain steady at a low of 10 degrees, providing a comfortable night for Fort Frances residents.

Stay prepared for the mix of sun and cloud, showers, and the potential for thunderstorms throughout the day. Keep an umbrella handy and take necessary precautions to stay safe during inclement weather. Net News Ledger will keep you informed of any updates to ensure you stay ahead of the changing weather conditions. Stay safe and have a great day!