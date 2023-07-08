Attawapiskat – Weather – Attawapiskat residents can expect a blend of sun, cloud, and hazy conditions over the next 24 hours. Here’s a breakdown of the weather forecast:

Sunday, July 9: A Mix of Sun and Cloud with Hazy Conditions

The day will start with partly cloudy skies, gradually transitioning to clearer conditions late in the evening. Expect a low temperature of 8 degrees overnight.

As the morning progresses, a mix of sun and clouds will prevail, accompanied by hazy conditions. The wind will pick up from the southeast, reaching speeds of 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. This may contribute to the hazy atmosphere.

With the high temperature reaching 22 degrees, it is advisable to take precautions against the sun’s rays, as the UV index is expected to be 6, categorizing it as high. Remember to apply sunscreen and seek shade whenever possible.

Sunday Night: Mainly Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

During the night, the sky will be predominantly cloudy. A few showers are expected to begin overnight. The hazy conditions will persist throughout the evening and after midnight.

The wind will remain active, shifting from southeast to west. Initially, it will blow at a speed of 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. However, it will gradually become lighter near midnight, settling at 20 km/h from the west.

The temperature will drop to a low of 11 degrees, ensuring a relatively mild night for Attawapiskat residents.

Stay tuned for further weather updates, and be prepared for the possibility of showers overnight.