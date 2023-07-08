Community Water Supply at Risk after Fire

In a significant development, Nishnawbe Police Service (NAPS) Officers have made an arrest in connection with the devastating arson incident that occurred at the Eabametoong First Nation Water Treatment Plant.

Here’s what we know so far:

Arson Incident and Extensive Damage

On Wednesday, July 5, 3023, NAPS Officers responded to a call of arson at the Eabametoong First Nation Water Treatment Plant, located at 119 Main Street North. The fire caused extensive damage, estimated to be over one million dollars. As a result, the water plant is currently non-operational, leading to concerns for the community’s water supply.

Evacuation and Water Support

To ensure the safety of vulnerable citizens, immediate evacuation measures have been implemented in the community. Bottled water is being shipped in to support residents during this challenging time. The NAPS and community leaders are working tirelessly to address the aftermath of the arson and provide necessary assistance to those affected.

Suspect Identified and Arrested

Following a thorough investigation, NAPS Officers have identified an indigenous male youth as the suspect responsible for the arson incident. Yesterday, on Friday, July 7, 2023, the suspect was apprehended by law enforcement authorities. The arrest provides a significant breakthrough in the case, bringing hope for justice and resolution.

Criminal Charges and Judicial Proceedings

The 13-year-old suspect, identified has been criminally charged with arson. After spending the night in custody at the NAPS detachment, the youth was transported to Thunder Bay today, Saturday, July 8, 2023, to be held in a youth facility.

Chief Sol Atlookan has expressed concerns and requested that the youth not be released back into the Eabametoong First Nation community.

The youth is expected to appear in court on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Thunder Bay, where legal proceedings will take place. As the case progresses, NetNewsLedger will monitor the developments and provide updates to our readers.

During this challenging time, it is crucial for the community to come together and support one another. Net News Ledger extends its thoughts to the residents of Eabametoong First Nation, and we remain committed to sharing information and shedding light on the path towards justice and healing.