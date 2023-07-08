Thunder Bay – An important update has been announced by Audrey Gilbeau, Head Electoral Officer of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN). The candidate for the 2023 NAN Grand Chief by-election, set to take place during the 41st Annual Keewaywin Conference, has been verified and announced. The conference will be held on August 16, 2023, and the candidate’s acclamation will be confirmed on the same day.

Mr. Alvin Fiddler, of Muskrat Dam First Nation, stands as the sole nominee for the esteemed position. The nomination period, which ended on July 7, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. (EST), saw Mr. Fiddler meeting all candidacy requirements as set forth in Section 4.1 of the NAN Election Procedures.

With a long-standing dedication to the welfare and development of the First Nations, Alvin Fiddler has made significant contributions throughout his career. Fiddler, known for his leadership and advocacy, has been a key figure in NAN, which comprises 49 distinct First Nation communities in Northern Ontario. His influential role within NAN and other Indigenous organizations has made a lasting impact, leading to substantial improvements for his community.

In line with the NAN Election Procedures, Mr. Fiddler’s candidature will be acclaimed by resolution during the three-day Keewaywin Conference held from August 15-17, 2023, in Thunder Bay.

The NAN Election team has provided all details regarding the election process and procedures on their official website, www.nanelection.ca. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the site to get detailed insights into the process.