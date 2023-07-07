Potential for Severe Thunderstorms

THUNDER BAY – Weather – Conditions in Thunder Bay are currently favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms. These storms may bring with them strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain. Residents are advised to stay alert and monitor the situation closely.

Diminishing Threat by Evening

The threat of severe thunderstorms is expected to diminish as the evening progresses. However, until then, the potential for extreme weather conditions remains.

Potential Hazards

Large hail associated with these storms can cause property damage and personal injury. Additionally, strong wind gusts have the potential to toss loose objects, damage weak structures, break branches off trees, and even overturn large vehicles.

Emergency Management Recommendations

Emergency Management Ontario strongly recommends seeking immediate shelter if threatening weather approaches. It is crucial to prioritize personal safety and avoid unnecessary risks during severe weather conditions.

Stay Informed

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada for the most up-to-date information. If you witness severe weather, you can report it by sending an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or by tweeting your reports using the hashtag #ONStorm. Stay safe and stay informed.