Orillia, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, in collaboration with Middlesex OPP Detachment members, have made an arrest in connection with an online child sexual exploitation investigation. The accused, Grzegorz (Greg) STANKIEWICZ, a 51-year-old London resident, has been charged with serious Criminal Code offences related to child exploitation.

Charges and Penalties

STANKIEWICZ faces the following charges under the Criminal Code:

Luring a child to facilitate the offence of sexual assault, contrary to Section 172.1(b). Luring a child to facilitate the offence of sexual interference, contrary to Section 172.1(b).

Following a bail hearing on July 5, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice in London, the accused has been released.

Protecting Our Children

Children are the most vulnerable members of our society and deserve utmost protection. Victims of child sexual abuse are often too young to share their traumatic experiences. Every time an image or video of their abuse is shared, they are re-victimized.

The OPP remains committed to actively identifying and pursuing individuals who exploit children through technology. To prevent online sexual exploitation, parents are strongly urged to engage in open discussions with their children about Internet safety. Resources and guidance can be found at cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.

Report Suspected Child Exploitation

If you have any information regarding internet child exploitation and wish to provide it anonymously, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Additionally, reports can be made through cybertip.ca, an online platform dedicated to reporting child exploitation. Stay vigilant and help protect our children from online predators.