Current Fire Status and Fire Hazards

SAULT STE. Marie – This update provides the latest information on the active wildfires in the Northeast Region. It includes details on the current fire status, fire hazards, notable fires, and important announcements.

Fire Status:

Active Fires: There are currently 32 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Out of these, 1 fire is not under control, 4 are being held, 8 fires are under control, and 19 are being observed.

Fire Hazards: The Cochrane Fire Management Area shows a variation in fire hazards, ranging from low to high. After recent precipitation in the area, the central portion of the region displays mostly low to moderate fire hazards. However, some areas in the Chapleau and Wawa sectors still exhibit high fire hazards. The regions spanning from Bracebridge east to Barry’s Bay and south to Madoc indicate a moderate fire hazard, with Bancroft and its surrounding area showing high fire hazard values. For a detailed view of fire hazard conditions in your area, refer to our interactive map.

Notable Fires: 2. Cochrane 7: Confirmed on June 2, this 37,742-hectare wildland fire located northeast of Lake Abitibi remains not under control. Ontario FireRanger Crews, along with a 20-person crew of Forest Firefighters from Mexico, are actively engaged in firefighting efforts.

Cochrane 11: Confirmed on June 17, this fire is estimated at 805 hectares and located approximately 5 kilometers west of the community of Fort Albany and south of Big Island. FireRanger crews, supported by a 20-person crew of Forest Firefighters from Mexico, are making significant progress in suppressing this fire, which is being held.

Other Updates: 4. Cochrane 25: Located approximately 21 kilometers southeast of Moose Factory, this fire is now declared as OUT.

Chapleau 3: Confirmed on June 1, this 3,916-hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometers south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometers west of Vichaw Lake is being held. Chapleau 6: Confirmed on June 4, this 1,228-hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometers west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometer east of Bolkow Lake is also being held.

Restricted Fire Zone: A restricted fire zone is still in effect for the entire fire region of Ontario, which prohibits outdoor fires. Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution with any activities that could potentially spark a fire, such as parking or driving vehicles on dry grass or other easily ignitable forest floor materials.

Implementation Orders: Travel, use, and access restrictions are currently in place for the MNRF Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District (COC006 and COC007 fires). These restrictions are outlined in the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-03) and are effective until further notice. Detailed information regarding the restricted areas and travel permits can be obtained from the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District office at 705-272-7178 or by email at mnrf.coc@ontario.ca.

Safety Reminders:

Stay clear of waterbombers: When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore to allow them to perform their scoop safely. Avoid encroaching watercraft to ensure the safety of the pilots and firefighters.

No Drone Zone: Flying drones near forest fires is dangerous and illegal. Keep a safe distance from forest fires to avoid jeopardizing the lives of emergency personnel.

Contact Information: To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.

Stay updated with the latest information on wildfires in the Northeast Region through NetNewsLedger.