Longlac, ON – A traffic complaint in Longlac, Ontario, has resulted in charges of Impaired Operation for an individual hailing from Mission, British Columbia.

Incident Details

On July 2, 2023, at approximately 11:55 p.m., the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment received a report regarding a potential impaired driver in the Town of Longlac. Responding swiftly, officers patrolled the area and successfully located the suspected vehicle. Subsequently, a traffic stop was conducted.

Arrest and Charges

Following a thorough investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was under the influence of alcohol. Consequently, the individual was placed under arrest. Levi MELANSON, 35 years old, from Mission, British Columbia, is now facing multiple charges under the Criminal Code and the Cannabis Control Act. The charges include:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Drive Motor Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available

Penalties and Administrative Actions

In light of the arrest, the accused has received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day vehicle impoundment. Following release from custody, MELANSON is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Longlac on August 16, 2023.

Criminal Code Penalties for Impaired Driving

It is crucial to remember the severe consequences of impaired driving convictions. Offenders can face significant penalties, including fines, license suspensions, mandatory education programs, and even imprisonment. A conviction for impaired driving can have long-lasting effects on one’s personal and professional life.

OPP’s Commitment to Road Safety

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) remains steadfast in their dedication to removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from the roads through both enforcement efforts and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is imperative to immediately report the incident by calling 9-1-1.

Let us all prioritize road safety and work together to create a community where impaired driving has no place.