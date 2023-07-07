Cloudy Evening with Showers and Thunderstorm Risk

Attawapiskat – Weather – Hey there, Attawapiskat! Get ready for the Net News Ledger Weather Update tailored just for you. Tonight, we’re in for a cloudy evening with a touch of excitement. Here’s what you can expect:

Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorm Risk

The skies will be mainly cloudy throughout the evening. But hold onto your umbrellas because a few showers will be making an appearance early this evening. And guess what? There’s even a risk of a thunderstorm! Mother Nature sure knows how to keep us on our toes. Oh, and don’t forget, there might be some local smoke in the air this evening.

Wind and Temperature Transition

The wind will initially blow from the southwest at a speedy 30 km/h, bringing a gentle breeze to the scene. As the evening progresses, it will shift to the southeast at 20 km/h, and then finally settle down as a northwest wind at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h near midnight. Hang onto your hats, folks, it might get a bit gusty out there!

As for the temperature, the low will be a cool 7 degrees Celsius. So grab a cozy blanket or snuggle up inside to keep warm as you settle in for the night.

Cloudy Morning with Clearing in the Afternoon

Good morning, Attawapiskat! Let’s dive into the weather for Saturday, July 8th:

Cloudy Skies with a Chance of Morning Showers

As the day begins, the clouds will persist, creating a cloudy ambiance. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, so be prepared for a sprinkle or two. But don’t worry, the clouds won’t linger for long!

Clearing Skies and Mild Temperatures

In the afternoon, the clouds will gradually give way to clearing skies, allowing the sun to make its appearance. Embrace the clearing and enjoy the bright and cheerful atmosphere. The high for the day will reach a pleasant 21 degrees Celsius, inviting you to step outside and soak up the positive vibes.

A Night of Clear Skies and Comfortable Temperatures

As the night approaches, the skies will remain clear, unveiling a stunning canvas of stars. It’s the perfect opportunity for stargazing or enjoying a peaceful evening outdoors. Expect a low of 10 degrees Celsius, inviting a comfortable and refreshing night’s sleep.

So, Attawapiskat, be prepared for a cloudy evening with showers and a thunderstorm risk, followed by clearing skies and mild temperatures on Saturday.