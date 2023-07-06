Sault Ste. Marie – Wildfire Update – As of July 6, 2023, the Northeast Region of Ontario is currently grappling with 35 active wildland fires. Among these fires, 1 remains uncontrolled, 8 are being held, 7 are under control, and 19 are being closely monitored.

No New Fires Today

Fortunately, there have been no new fire incidents reported in the Northeast Region today, offering a slight respite in firefighting efforts.

Fire Hazard Conditions Vary

The fire hazard levels in the Cochrane Fire Management Area range from low to high. Following recent precipitation, the central portion of the region is experiencing mostly low to moderate fire hazards. However, areas southeast of Mattawa and generally south of Huntsville are facing moderate to high fire hazards. To gain detailed insights into the fire hazard conditions in your area, refer to our interactive map.

Fires of Note

Cochrane 7, a wildfire spanning 37,742 hectares, was confirmed on June 2. Situated northeast of Lake Abitibi, the fire remains uncontrolled. Ontario FireRanger Crews and helicopters are actively engaged in combating the blaze, and tomorrow they will be joined by a 20-person crew of Forest Firefighters from Mexico.

Cochrane 11, estimated at 805 hectares, was confirmed on June 17. This fire is located approximately 5 km west of the community of Fort Albany and south of Big Island. FireRanger crews have made significant progress in suppressing the fire, and they will receive support from a 20-person crew of Forest Firefighters from Mexico. Currently, the fire is being held.

Additional Fires Under Control or Being Held

Cochrane 25, covering an area of 1.5 hectares, is located approximately 21 kilometers southeast of Moose Factory and is now under control. Chapleau 3, a 3,916-hectare wildfire situated 2 kilometers south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometers west of Vichaw Lake, is being held. Chapleau 6, spanning 1,228 hectares and situated 2.5 kilometers west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometer east of Bolkow Lake, is also being held.

Restricted Fire Zone in Effect

A restricted fire zone remains in effect for the entire fire region of Ontario. Outdoor fires are strictly prohibited. Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution in activities that could potentially spark fires, such as parking or driving vehicles on dry grass or other flammable forest surfaces.

Implementation Orders and Travel Restrictions

In the MNRF Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District, an Implementation Order has been put in place under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-03) effective June 5, 2023. This order aims to protect public safety and facilitate efficient fire suppression. Travel and use restrictions are in effect for specific areas, including the Translimit Road and Crossover Roads, certain townships, and Crown Land. Please refer to the Implementation Order Map for detailed information or contact the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District office at 705-272-7178 or mnrf.coc@ontario.ca for inquiries or travel permits.

Assistance in Firefighting Efforts

As waterbombers approach bodies of water, it is crucial for safety that individuals move closer to the shore, allowing the aircraft to scoop water safely. Waterbombers will not collect water if watercraft pose a hazard. Furthermore, flying drones near forest fires is dangerous and illegal, posing risks to pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. Therefore, it is essential to refrain from flying drones near forest fire sites.

Report Wildland Fires

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.