Foggy Conditions Expected

Wawa – Weather – As of 11:04 PM EDT on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, weather reports indicate that areas near Lake Superior are expected to experience dense fog tonight. These foggy conditions are likely to develop overnight and persist into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Travel Advisory

For those planning to travel in these areas, please be prepared for potential areas of near-zero visibility due to the dense fog. This can significantly impact driving conditions and may lead to potential hazards on the road.

Safety Measures

If you find yourself driving in reduced visibility conditions, remember to turn on your vehicle’s lights to ensure you are visible to other drivers. Additionally, maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle in front of you to allow for ample reaction time should sudden stops or changes in speed occur.

Conditions are expected to improve by Thursday morning, but until then, please exercise caution when travelling in these areas. Stay safe and stay tuned for further weather updates.