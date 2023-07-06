Cloudy Start: A Muted Canvas

Wasaho Cree Nation – Weather – Let’s embark on a weather adventure! Today, we have cloudy skies in store for you, like a muted canvas waiting to be adorned. So, embrace the subtle tones, keep your spirits high, and get ready for the day’s surprises!

Partly Cloudy Evening: Unveiling the Celestial Symphony

As the evening approaches, get ready for a shift in the weather scene. The cloudy skies will gradually give way to a partly cloudy atmosphere. It’s like nature wants to unveil a celestial symphony, where glimpses of stars and moonlight dance among the clouds. The wind, blowing from the northwest at a speed of 30 km/h, will become light early in the evening, adding a touch of tranquility to the ambiance.

Expect a low of plus 5 degrees Celsius, inviting a cool and comfortable night as you settle in and embrace the night’s serenade.

Thursday, July 6th: A Mix of Sun and Cloud with Showers and Thunderstorms

As the new day unfolds, get ready to experience a blend of sun and clouds, Wasaho Cree Nation! Thursday will be a day filled with variety, offering a mix of bright rays and passing shadows. There’s a 60 percent chance of showers, adding an element of excitement to the atmosphere. Keep an eye out for potential thunderstorms in the afternoon, as nature unleashes its dramatic symphony of thunder and lightning. The wind will shift from south at a speed of 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, to west at 40 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h late in the afternoon.

High Temperature Alert: Embrace the Pleasant Warmth

Now, let’s talk temperatures, my friends. Wasaho Cree Nation, get ready to embrace the pleasant warmth! We’re expecting a high of 22 degrees Celsius, offering a delightful balance between heat and comfort. The UV index is rated at 6, which means it’s important to protect yourself from the sun’s rays. So, apply sunscreen, wear your stylish sun hats, and enjoy the day responsibly!

Tonight’s Forecast: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms

As the night settles in, expect cloudy skies to prevail. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers, adding a touch of moisture to the atmosphere. Don’t be surprised if you hear the rumble of thunder, as there’s also a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening. The wind will shift to the northwest at a speed of 20 km/h before morning, maintaining a gentle and serene flow.

Expect a low of 7 degrees Celsius, offering a cool and comfortable night as you rest and recharge.