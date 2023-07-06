Thunder Bay, ON – UPDATE – The Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment are currently conducting a sudden death investigation following a tragic incident at Silver Falls Provincial Park.

A 23-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, India, tragically lost his life after drowning at Silver Falls as reported on Wednesday.

The victim, Polukonda Lenin Naga Kumar, was a resident of Thunder Bay, Ontario. He and three of his roommates embarked on a recreational trip to Silver Falls on Tuesday. While swimming downstream of the waterfall with a friend, Kumar was swept away by the strong current. According to reports, his friend managed to escape safely, but Kumar tragically drowned.

Emergency Response at Silver Falls Provincial Park

On July 3, 2023, at approximately 3:46 p.m., the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment, along with Thunder Bay Fire Services and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a distress call reporting an individual who had fallen into the water at Silver Falls Provincial Park. Immediate search and rescue efforts were initiated by Thunder Bay OPP and Thunder Bay Fire Services to locate the individual.

Collaborative Investigation Efforts

The OPP North West Regions Forensic Identification Unit (FIS) and the OPP North West Region Emergency Response Unit (ERT) were called to the scene to support the investigation into this tragic incident.

Discovery of Deceased Individual

Regrettably, at approximately 8:15 p.m., the lifeless body of a 23-year-old male from Thunder Bay was found.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation is currently underway, with authorities working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Although the death has been classified as non-suspicious, a post-mortem examination has been scheduled to ascertain the precise cause of death.

Seeking Information

The Thunder Bay OPP urges anyone with information relevant to this case to come forward and assist in the investigation. Please contact the Thunder Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous Tips and Rewards

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. By doing so, you may become eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic incident.