First Incident: Impaired Minor Apprehended in Hudson

Sioux Lookout – News – In an event unfolding on July 5, 2023, around 2:00 p.m., members of the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a potential stolen vehicle report in Hudson, Ontario. Upon arrival, the investigating officers determined that the driver of the vehicle was impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.

The 15-year-old driver was arrested and transported to the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment for additional testing, which they subsequently refused. The teenager is facing multiple charges under the Criminal Code, including:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Refusal to Comply with a Demand

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Upon conviction, these offences could result in significant fines, a driving prohibition, and potential incarceration, especially for refusing to comply with a demand, which can lead to a minimum penalty of $2000 for a first offence and imprisonment for up to 5 years for repeat offences.

The young offender has been released from custody and is scheduled for an appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on August 15, 2023.

Second Incident: Alleged Impaired Driver Arrested in Sioux Lookout

Later the same day, at around 6:22 p.m., Sioux Lookout OPP were alerted to a potentially impaired driver in the Atwood St area of Sioux Lookout. Further investigation pointed to the driver being under the influence of alcohol. The driver also declined testing and consequently was charged with several offences.

Joseph Sithole, 22, of Sioux Lookout, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

Refusal to Comply with a Demand

Operation While Prohibited

Upon conviction, these charges could result in fines, driving prohibition, and potential imprisonment. Notably, the Operation While Prohibited charge can result in a minimum punishment of imprisonment for 12 months if the offence was committed within five years of a prior impaired driving offence.

A 45-day vehicle impoundment was also issued. Sithole has been released from custody and is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on August 15, 2023.

A Continued Commitment

The OPP continues to dedicate resources to removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from the roads, both through law enforcement and public education efforts. They remind the public that if they suspect a driver to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, it is crucial to report it immediately to 9-1-1.