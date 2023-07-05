Missing: Jacenia DESMOULIN, 30, and Debwewin DESMOULIN, 9 Months Old
Thunder Bay – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jacenia DESMOULIN, aged 30, and her son Debwewin DESMOULIN, aged 9 months, who have been reported missing. This report provides details about their last known whereabouts and physical descriptions.
Last Known Location: On the 4th of July, Jacenia and Debwewin were last seen at approximately 5:40 PM in the 400 block of Memorial Avenue.
Description of Jacenia DESMOULIN:
- Age: 30 years
- Gender: Female
- Ethnicity: Indigenous
- Height: Approximately 5 feet, five inches tall
- Complexion: Light
- Build: Medium/heavy
- Hair: Short, curly brown hair
- Eyes: Brown
- Tattoos: Multiple tattoos, including a wolf on the side of her neck
- Clothing: High rise ripped blue jeans, a white t-shirt or tank top, and white Nike Air Force shoes.
Description of Debwewin DESMOULIN:
- Age: 9 months
- Gender: Male
- Ethnicity: Indigenous
- Complexion: Fair
- Hair: Blonde
- Eyes: Blue
- Teeth: Two front teeth
- Weight: Approximately 20-30 pounds
- Clothing: Shorts (last seen wearing)
Contact Information: If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jacenia DESMOULIN and Debwewin DESMOULIN, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.