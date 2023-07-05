Thunder Bay: Missing Mother and Son Assistance from Public Needed

Missing
Missing Mother Jacenia Desmoulin - TBPS Incident #23027235 (July 5 20223)

Missing: Jacenia DESMOULIN, 30, and Debwewin DESMOULIN, 9 Months Old

Thunder Bay – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jacenia DESMOULIN, aged 30, and her son Debwewin DESMOULIN, aged 9 months, who have been reported missing. This report provides details about their last known whereabouts and physical descriptions.

Last Known Location: On the 4th of July, Jacenia and Debwewin were last seen at approximately 5:40 PM in the 400 block of Memorial Avenue.

Description of Jacenia DESMOULIN:

  • Age: 30 years
  • Gender: Female
  • Ethnicity: Indigenous
  • Height: Approximately 5 feet, five inches tall
  • Complexion: Light
  • Build: Medium/heavy
  • Hair: Short, curly brown hair
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Tattoos: Multiple tattoos, including a wolf on the side of her neck
  • Clothing: High rise ripped blue jeans, a white t-shirt or tank top, and white Nike Air Force shoes.

Description of Debwewin DESMOULIN:

  • Age: 9 months
  • Gender: Male
  • Ethnicity: Indigenous
  • Complexion: Fair
  • Hair: Blonde
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Teeth: Two front teeth
  • Weight: Approximately 20-30 pounds
  • Clothing: Shorts (last seen wearing)

Contact Information: If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jacenia DESMOULIN and Debwewin DESMOULIN, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

