Missing: Jacenia DESMOULIN, 30, and Debwewin DESMOULIN, 9 Months Old

Thunder Bay – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jacenia DESMOULIN, aged 30, and her son Debwewin DESMOULIN, aged 9 months, who have been reported missing. This report provides details about their last known whereabouts and physical descriptions.

Last Known Location: On the 4th of July, Jacenia and Debwewin were last seen at approximately 5:40 PM in the 400 block of Memorial Avenue.

Description of Jacenia DESMOULIN:

Age: 30 years

Gender: Female

Ethnicity: Indigenous

Height: Approximately 5 feet, five inches tall

Complexion: Light

Build: Medium/heavy

Hair: Short, curly brown hair

Eyes: Brown

Tattoos: Multiple tattoos, including a wolf on the side of her neck

Clothing: High rise ripped blue jeans, a white t-shirt or tank top, and white Nike Air Force shoes.

Description of Debwewin DESMOULIN:

Age: 9 months

Gender: Male

Ethnicity: Indigenous

Complexion: Fair

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Teeth: Two front teeth

Weight: Approximately 20-30 pounds

Clothing: Shorts (last seen wearing)

Contact Information: If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jacenia DESMOULIN and Debwewin DESMOULIN, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.